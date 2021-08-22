Tottenham Hotspur look to have beaten their Premier League rivals to the signing of Metz teenager Pape Matar Sarr, according to a report in France.

French media outlet RMC, as quoted by 90Min, is reporting that Spurs are set to swoop to sign the 18-year-old to win the race to sign of the most-coveted talents in Europe in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Senegal international has earned a lot of admirers after Sarr impressed for Metz in the French top flight last season.

According to the same story, the 18-year-old’s performances attracted interest from Chelsea FC, Manchester City and Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window.

RMC claim that Spurs have managed to move ahead of their top-six rivals in the race for Sarr’s signature, with a deal close to being completed for the teenager.

The French media outlet writes that the north London side are looking to pay around €15m (£12.8m) for Sarr.

Metz are under pressure to sell Sarr due to the French club’s financial concerns, according to the report.

RMC write that Spurs will pay an initial £8.5m with a further £4.5m in add-ons to clinch a deal for one of Europe’s most-exciting talents.

Sarr scored three times in 22 games for Metz in Ligue 1 last season.

