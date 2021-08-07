Tottenham Hotspur have launched a fresh bid to sign Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, according to a report in England.

Football Insider is reporting that Spurs have submitted a new offer for the 22-year-old in the hope of getting a deal over the line for the Japan international.

The same article states that Tottenham had cooled their interest while Tomiyasu competed for Japan at this summer’s Olympics but Spurs have reignited their efforts to sign the Bologna man in recent days.

According to the same story, the Lilywhites have submitted a £17m offer to sign Tomiyasu from the Italian side as Nuno Espirito Santo looks to bolster his backline.

Sport Witness write that Spurs are optimistic that Bologna will accept their offer for the Japanese defender after the Serie A side knocked back their initial bid.

The report reveals that Bologna rejected Tottenham’s opening gambit of £15.5m with add-ons for the Japan international.

Tottenham have already agreed a £47m deal to sign Argentina international Cristian Romero from Atalanta earlier this week, according to the report.

Tomiyasu scored two goals in 31 games in Serie A last season in his second term in the Italian top flight.

The Japan star started his career in the J2 League with Avispa Fukuoka before he spent two seasons in the Belgian top flight with Sint-Truiden.

Bologna signed Tomiyasu from Sint-Truiden in 2019.

