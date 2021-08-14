Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Tottenham v Man City

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Manchester City to kick off their Premier League title defence with a 2-0 victory away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Citizens were the Premier League’s standout team last season as they won the title and finished 12 points behind second-placed Manchester United in the table.

Pep Guardiola has further strengthened his squad this summer with the addition of England midfielder Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in a £100m deal.

Tottenham have also brought in a number of new faces ahead of Nuno Espirito Santo’s first campaign in charge, signing Cristian Romero, Pierluigi Gollini and Bryan Gil.

Meanwhile, Spurs striker Harry Kane’s future continues to be a source of speculation, with the 28-year-old forward having been linked with a big-money transfer to Manchester City this summer.

Spurs finished in seventh place in the Premier League table last season and their main target will be to finish in the top four this time around.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson, however, is backing Manchester City to claim a comfortable 2-0 win against Spurs in north London on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “We can’t talk about this fixture without mentioning Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

“I don’t see Kane being able to feature in this game because he has not been training with his team-mates all week but the bigger issue is that no-one knows which of these teams he will be playing for in September. Watch this space.

“As for the game, Manchester City are without the injured Phil Foden but they are not exactly short of creative attacking players, are they?

“This is a new start for Spurs under Nuno Espirito Santo, and they have a couple of new players too, but I don’t see them stopping City from taking the three points.”

