Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Tottenham v Man City

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to kick off their Premier League title defence with a 3-1 victory away at Tottenham on Sunday.

The Citizens are looking to retain their top-flight title after they won the trophy ahead of Manchester United and Liverpool FC last season.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are aiming to bounce back from the disappointment of their seventh-placed finish in the Premier League last term as they look to try and get themselves back into the top four this term.

This is the start of Tottenham’s first season under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo after he was brought in to replace Jose Mourinho this summer.

The Lilywhites have signed Cristian Romero, Pierluigi Gollini and Bryan Gil so far this summer and they continue to be linked with other potential new signings.

Spurs are preparing to kick off their Premier League campaign with a crunch home clash against Manchester City at their home ground on Sunday afternoon.

However, former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is tipping the visitors to take all three points when they head to north London on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “I can’t wait for this one and I expect City to be at their best here.

“I’m curious to see how Guardiola plans to use Jack Grealish and would expect the most expensive Englishman of all time to make his debut here.

“I’m surprised City are yet to sign a striker and do feel they are a little short there with Gabriel Jesus the only out and out number nine on the books. Of course, Harry Kane would have been perfect for this side.

“I feel sorry for Nuno Espirito Santo as he’s inherited a lot of issues. The Kane situation hasn’t been ideal and could still linger on until the end of the window.

“I’m sure Nuno would love the window to shut now, so he could work with the players he has.

“City have won the last two against Spurs and look too strong here. I fancy the Champions to lay down a marker and win this one 3-1.”

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip