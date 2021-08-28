Dimitar Berbatov reveals his prediction for Tottenham v Watford

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to continue their 100 per cent start to the season with a 2-0 win over Watford on Sunday.

The Lilywhites have made a positive start to life under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo after having brought him in as Jose Mourinho’s permanent successor over the summer.

Spurs have beaten Manchester City and Wolves 1-0 in their opening two games of the season and they are now preparing to welcome Watford to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

The north London side have also been boosted by the news that Harry Kane will be staying at the club for the time being as the England striker aims to help fire them to a Premier League title challenge.

Former Spurs and Manchester United star Berbatov is backing the home side to stroll to a comfortable win over Watford at their home ground on Sunday.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “Now that the off-the-field drama with Kane has come to an end we can finally focus on the football.

“I think they have had a really positive start to the season and they have shown that the team are just focusing on the pitch.

“I believe they will continue their good form and of course they will be boosted by the news of Kane staying.

“He said he is committed to the team and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him on the score-sheet in this one.”

Tottenham are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season after they finished in seventh place and without a trophy last term.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip