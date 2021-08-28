Mark Lawrenson predicts Tottenham v Watford

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to claim a dominant 3-0 win over Watford in their Premier League clash in north London on Sunday afternoon.

The Lilywhites have been buoyed by the news that Harry Kane will be staying at the club beyond the close of the summer transfer window next week as they head into their third game of the season.

Tottenham have made a strong start to the new campaign after having claimed two 1-0 victories over Manchester City and Wolves to lay down a marker for the season ahead.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been charged with steering Tottenham Hotspur back into the top four this season after they finished in seventh place and without a trophy last term.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is backing Spurs to claim all three points when they welcome Watford to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Harry Kane is staying. That is a big tick for the Tottenham supporters.

“They gave the striker a fantastic reception when he came off the bench against Wolves at Molineux. In the end, Daniel Levy has won another battle, so well done to him.

“Nuno Espirito Santo has made a good start but they know they are not favourites to finish in the top four. Maybe this is the year they break back in. The problem with Tottenham is that they look very good and seem to be fine but then all of a sudden have a run of strange results.

“Watford are back in the Premier League having been in and out of the top flight.

“A lot of their season will depend on their home form because I don’t see them picking up too many points on the road. Like Brentford and Norwich, it will be tough for them.”

