West Ham United have struck a “verbal agreement” with Chelsea FC to sign Kurt Zouma, according to reports.

The Athletic is reporting that the Hammers continue to hold an interest in signing the French defender and have made progress in their discussions over the last few days.

The same story claims that the Hammers are prepared to meet Chelsea FC’s asking price of €30m, but the “sticking point” in the potential deal is in fact Zouma’s wages.

Zouma is seeking a “significant” salary increase from what he is currently earning at Stamford Bridge, believed to be around £125,000 a week, according to the story.

Such a number would make Zouma the highest-paid player at West Ham United and the discussions on personal terms are holding up the potential deal.

Zouma would prefer to stay in London and he has also been considered as a possible target by Tottenham Hotspur, according to the story.

The same story claims that if the 26-year-old defender does leave Stamford Bridge this summer, it would clear the path for Chelsea FC to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

Zouma has not featured in the Premier League for Chelsea FC so far this season but he started the Uefa Super Cup win over Villarreal earlier this month.

