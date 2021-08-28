Dimitar Berbatov reveals his prediction for Wolves v Man United

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester United to return to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Wolves on Sunday.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to respond after they dropped two points in their 1-1 draw with Southampton last time out.

Manchester United made the headlines on Friday after they agreed a deal to sign re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has certainly been busy in the summer transfer window, with Manchester United having brought in both Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, ahead of the deal to land Ronaldo.

Former Tottenham and Manchester United star Berbatov reckons that the stage is set for the Red Devils to return to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Wolves on Sunday.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “This is going to be a good game.

“Wolves will be desperate for their first three points and Man United will want to show more of their performance from the first match.

“United need to correct a few things from last time out and I hope that we will see a start for Sancho as well as game time for Varane, they need to get points on the table and if they want to be challenging they need to win these kinds of matches.”

Manchester United are aiming to challenge for the Premier League title this season after they finished second and without a trophy last term.

The Red Devils will host Newcastle United in their next home game on 11 September after the international break.

