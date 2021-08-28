BBC Sport pundit reveals his prediction for Wolves v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory away to Wolves on Sunday.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to respond after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton at St Mary’s last weekend.

That stalemate followed their dominant 5-1 thrashing of Leeds United on the opening weekend of the season at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are aiming to establish themselves as one of the main challengers for the Premier League title this season after they finished second and without a trophy last term.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is not expecting Manchester United to have any problems when they travel to Molineux on Sunday and he is tipping them to claim all three points.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Manchester United were disappointing in the second half against Southampton. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer put different players on but there did not seem to be any sort of plan.

“Football changes every season – look how teams go from a back four to a back five – and I don’t think you need two holding midfielders nowadays.

“Solskjaer usually goes with Fred and Scott McTominay and went with the Brazilian and Nemanja Matic at Southampton.

“The more you look at Paul Pogba, the more you conclude he needs to be allowed to play with freedom.

“When you were at school there was one outstanding player who went everywhere, influenced everything and had the freedom to roam – that is where Pogba needs to be. Let him go and play, you get more out of him that way.

“Wolves have made quite a few chances in the opening games but have yet to score. If they continue to do create their luck will improve though, and they will start finding the net -especially with Raul Jimenez back in the team.”

The Red Devils have been relatively active in the summer transfer window so far, with the club having signed Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Tom Heaton.

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since 2013.

