Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Wolves v Man United

Paul Merson is tipping Wolves to frustrate Manchester United and hold them to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to return to winning ways in the top flight after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton last weekend.

Manchester United have just be buoyed by the news that they have agreed a deal to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portugal international set to join from Juventus.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been tasked with steering the Red Devils to a Premier League title challenge this season and he will be eager for his team to return to winning ways this weekend.

However, former Arsenal star Merson thinks that Wolves are going to put up a significant fight and he is tipping them to earn a point from the game at Molineux on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Merson said: “I was a bit disappointed with Manchester United last weekend. When they made it 1-1 against Southampton, there was a feeling that they would go on to win the game.

“Funnily enough, it seems to be exactly what the players thought – before they knew it, the game drifted away and you were in injury time. They didn’t get anywhere close to scoring, as there was no urgency.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn’t show enough conviction for me – he replaced Fred with Scott McTominay when they needed a goal. Why not throw another attacker on and have a go like Sir Alex Ferguson used to do back in the day?

“He played it safe that day and it cost them two points, so it’s important to remember that Premier League titles are won by having a go!

“Wolves have been unlucky so far and deserved something from the game against Spurs. They’ve had around 40 shots in their last two games but didn’t manage to score, but who is to say a couple don’t go in if they do something similar against Manchester United?

“I’m not sure about Jadon Sancho but I think Raphael Varane could start this game, as his pace could be useful against the electric Adama Traore.

“This is a dangerous game for Manchester United and I expect them to drop points once again. I’m going for 1-1.”

Manchester United finished second in the Premier League table and without a trophy last season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip