Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Wolves v Man United

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to return to winning ways in the Premier League with a narrow 1-0 victory away to Wolves on Sunday.

The Red Devils head into the game aiming to bounce back after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton in their second clash of the season last weekend.

Manchester United were dominant winners in their 5-1 victory over Leeds United on the opening weekend of the season and they will be looking to establish themselves as one of the main contenders for the Premier League title this season in the coming weeks.

The Red Devils have signed the likes of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane this summer, and they are now looking to push the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC in the race for the title.

Former Manchester United and England star Owen is tipping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to claim a narrow win away to Wolves on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Wolves have had 42 shots in their first two games but are yet to find the net.

“They need more cutting edge up top, and they’ll be hoping Raul Jimenez can start scoring again soon. It’s been a tough start for boss Bruno Lage as he tries to change Wolves’ style of football.

“After that thrilling opening weekend win against Leeds, United laboured to a draw at Southampton.

“It’s hard to know what to make of them but one thing is for certain, give Mason Greenwood chances and he will score.

“I know all about being the starting striker at a young age and believe me, this boy has all the qualities.

“I think United will get back to winning ways here. I don’t think it will be a thriller but think United will win this 1-0.”

Manchester United – who have not won the title since 2013 – ended up in second place in the Premier League table and without a trophy last season.

