Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Wolves v Tottenham Hotspur

Michael Owen is backing Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur to play out a 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash at Molineux on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs head into their trip to the West Midlands fresh from having secured an impressive 1-0 victory over Premier League champions Manchester City at their home ground last weekend.

Son Heung-Min’s second-half goal was all that separated the two sides as Nuno Espirito Santo began his reign as Spurs boss with an impressive result in north London.

Tottenham are now gearing up for their trip to Molineux on Sunday as they look to build on their opening-day win and lay the foundations for a top-four challenge this season.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen, however, believes that Spurs will struggle to break down Wolves and he is tipping the sides to share the spoils in Sunday’s clash.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Wolves will need to start taking more of their chances.

“Adama Traore had a few good opportunities in the defeat to Leicester, but he’s never been a consistently reliable finisher.

“Raul Jimenez will need to be at his best, but he may take a while to find his feet after so long out injured.

“I was happy to see Nuno Espirito Santo start with a win against Man City. The uncertainty around Harry Kane’s future can’t have been easy to manage but Spurs attack on Sunday looked dangerous.

“Son was outstanding and regardless of what happens with Kane, he will be key to Spurs’ success this season.

“Wolves tend to do well at home to the top sides and I can’t see them losing here. I’m predicting a 1-1 draw.”

Tottenham are aiming to challenge for the Premier League title this season after they finished in seventh place in the table and without a trophy last term.

