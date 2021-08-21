Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Wolves v Tottenham

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 1-1 draw with Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs were 1-0 winners against defending Premier League champions Manchester City last weekend to make a positive start to the 2021-22 campaign.

Nuno Espirito Santo made a great start to his Tottenham rein after Son Hueng-min scored a second-half winner to secure three points.

Tottenham lost 1-0 to Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira in their Europa Conference League qualifier on Thursday night.

Nuno will return to his former club Wolves in his first away fixture as Tottenham manager looking to secure back-to-back victories.

Wolves lost 1-0 to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium last weekend after Jamie Vardy’s winner at the King Power Stadium.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Wolves and Tottenham to share the spoils at Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

“This is a very early return to Molineux for Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo, and I think his old team will cause his new one a few problems,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Wolves lost at Leicester last time out, but I thought they played OK and they created a few chances. The big news was Raul Jimenez’s return after serious injury, which was great to see.

“Spurs got a brilliant win against Manchester City but let’s see how they follow that up. This game is a very different test which will tell us a lot about where they are at.”

Tottenham were 2-0 winners against Wolves at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in May thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Spurs have only won three of their last six games against Wolves in the Premier League.

Tottenham will host Watford in their third fixture of the Premier League season as Nuno prepares for his first London derby since taking over the reins at the north London side.

