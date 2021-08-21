Dimitar Berbatov reveals his prediction for Wolves v Tottenham

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to play out a 1-1 draw with Wolves in the Premier League at Molineux on Sunday.

The Lilywhites head into the game fresh from having secured an impressive 1-0 victory over champions Manchester City in their Premier League opener in north London last weekend.

Son Heung-Min scored the only goal of the game in the second half as Nuno Espirito Santo’s men claimed an impressive win over Pep Guardiola’s side in their first home game of the season.

Spurs will now be looking to push on and claim a positive result as Nuno prepares to return to his previous club on Sunday afternoon.

However, former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United star Berbatov feels that Spurs could struggle against Wolves and he is tipping the game to end all square.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “The Nuno derby, this is going to be interesting to watch.

“Wolves will try to spoil his return, for sure. I’m not expecting Harry Kane to play, but they showed against City that they can do it without him.

“I think Wolves will make it difficult in this one.”

Tottenham finished in seventh place in the Premier League table last season and without a trophy.

Spurs suffered a 1-0 defeat by Pacos de Ferreira in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifying play-off in midweek.

