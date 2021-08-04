Robert Pires believes that Raphael Varane will have no problems in adapting to life at Manchester United and he is backing the defender to form a strong partnership with Harry Maguire at Old Trafford.

Varane, 28, is set to become Manchester United’s second major signing of the summer transfer window after the Red Devils agreed a deal to bring him in from Real Madrid last month.

The central defender is highly rated and his arrival should bring some added stability to Manchester United’s back-line ahead of the new season.

Varane was a regular fixture in the Real Madrid team last season and he also featured for France at this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament.

Former France and Arsenal midfielder Pires is a big fan of Varane and he feels that he will have no issues adapting to life in the Premier League and alongside England defender Maguire.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Pires said: “Yes, Raphael will certainly adapt to English football.

“Surely there will be matches in which he will suffer physical clashes, but he is now a player of great experience.

“I see him well-paired with Maguire, they will form an excellent duo.”

Manchester United will be looking to challenge for the Premier League title next season after they finished in second place and without a trophy last term.

The Red Devils will kick off their new campaign with a home clash against Leeds United on 14 August.

