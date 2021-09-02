Gary Neville delivers frank verdict on Arsenal under Mikel Arteta

Gary Neville delivers his verdict on Arsenal's situation under Mikel Arteta this season

Friday 3 September 2021
Gary Neville believes that Arsenal are still suffering “the hangover” from Arsene Wenger’s spell in charge of the north London club.

The Gunners have endured a disastrous start to the new campaign, with Arsenal having lost all three of their opening games in the top flight.

Arsenal have suffered defeats by Brentford, Chelsea FC and Manchester City, and have failed to score a goal, while conceding nine times in the process.

Mikel Arteta has been attempting to stamp his authority on the Gunners team this season and they have spent big in the summer, bringing in the likes of Ben White, Nuno Tavares and Aaron Ramsdale.

However, former Manchester United star Neville believes that Arsenal’s problems stem from the fact that the club is still getting used to life after Wenger, with the Frenchman having stepped down after more than 20 years in charge back in 2018.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said of Arsenal: “I’m not sure what style of play they’re going for, but it’ll all come out in the next few weeks.

“Man United came out of a period under Sir Alex Ferguson, and it’s very difficult. Arsenal are suffering in that way too, the hangover of the Arsene Wenger era.

“You’re trying to get the club to move forward, I always think of David Moyes’ comment that you’re going into the house, and the father’s left and you’re the step-father.

“I think that’s starting to leave Manchester United nearly 10 years on, but there’s probably still an element of that at Arsenal.

“It’s not necessarily within the squad, sometimes it’s the non-football side that holds everything back, that feeling of not being happy in the club.

“There’s something not right at Arsenal, I think there’s a lack of surety at the top, you’ve got to stabilise first after the period they’ve had with Arsene Wenger.”

Arsenal will attempt to pick up their first Premier League points of the season when they host Norwich City after the international break.

