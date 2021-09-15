Arsenal are considering making a move to sell Bernd Leno in the summer transfer next year, according to a report.

The Daily Mail is claiming that the German goalkeeper is facing an uncertain future at The Emirates and that he could be offloaded by the north London side next year.

The 29-year-old German’s spot in the team at Arsenal has been thrown into doubt after summer signing Aaron Ramsdale replaced him between the posts for Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Norwich City.

The story claims that there is “little chance” of Arsenal selling Leno in the January transfer window, but he could be offloaded at the end of the current campaign.

According to the article, Arsenal moved to sign Ramsdale from Sheffield United on the basis that he would be the north London club’s number one choice goalkeeper by the end of the season.

The north Londoners are likely to look to offload Leno next summer, rather than risk losing him on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer of 2023.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are currently preparing for their Premier League trip to Burnley on Saturday as they aim to pick up their second win of the season.

