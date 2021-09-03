Sol Campbell delivers his verdict on latest Arsenal signing

Sol Campbell is hoping that Takehiro Tomiyasu will be a big hit at Arsenal following his deadline-day transfer from Bologna to the north London club.

The Gunners were very active in the summer transfer window and they moved to bring the 22-year-old defender to The Emirates to add some further depth to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Arsenal ended up signing Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Nuno Tavares, Aaron Ramsdale, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Tomiyasu this summer as Arteta looks to stamp his authority at the north London side.

The north Londoners have endured a terrible start to the new season, with Arteta’s men having lost all three of their opening games to leave them rooted to the bottom of the table.

The Gunners will attempt to pick up their first points of the Premier League season when they take on Norwich City at The Emirates after the international break.

Former Arsenal defender Campbell reckons that the north London side have at least shown some urgency in the transfer market and he is hoping that the likes of Tomiyasu will successes.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Campbell said: “Arsenal have been incredibly busy. It’s nice… they’re trying!

“Takehiro Tomiyasu, from Bologna. He’s a defender, good, 22, looks strong – another potential player. That’s what we’re looking at at the moment.

“I’d rather take two transfers – money and wages – and buy a ready-to-go player and then you can pad it out with some other potentials as well. I’d much prefer that type of way and build up over the next two or three years.

“Every year buy those kind of signature players that can give you that instant success… instant success? Well maybe proven and they’re more likely going to work out.”

He added: “Sometimes you need to join two transfer fees and the money to sign those [signature] players.

“They should look at that and balance it out with potential.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since 2004.

