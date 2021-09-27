Jamie Carragher tells Arsenal and Tottenham to forget about title for ‘two or three years’

Jamie Carragher believes that both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur should forget about challenging for the Premier League title for at least “two or three years”.

Neither of the north London sides have found themselves in the race for the top-flight title in recent seasons, with both clubs instead having aimed for top-four finishes as their main target lately.

Arsenal have not finished in the top four since 2016, when they ended up second behind Leicester City in the Premier League table. Spurs, meanwhile, finished in fourth place under Mauricio Pochettino back in the 2018-19 campaign.

Both sides have made stuttering starts to the new Premier League season, with the Gunners and the Lilywhites already off the pace in the race for Champions League qualification.

Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday went some way to boosting spirits at The Emirates as the Gunners moved into 10th place in the table.

Spurs finished seventh ahead of eighth-placed Arsenal in the top-flight table last term and the main target for the clubs will be to challenge for European qualification this season.

Former Liverpool FC star Carragher feels that both sides are in ‘rebuild’ mode and he thinks that neither club will be able to think about challenging for the Premier League title for two or three years at least.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph before the north London derby on Sunday, Carragher said: “Competing for the Premier League is off the table for Arsenal and Spurs for the next two or three years.

“Champions League qualification is a long shot this year. The same clubs have occupied those positions for the last two seasons and it would be a huge shock if they do not do so again.

“The minimum for Arsenal and Spurs is an improvement on last year’s performance, a style in tune with what the fans expect, and the foundation for a further step forward in a year’s time.

“A clearer judgement on the progress of both managers can be made at the end of this season.”

Carragher also feels that it is clear that the two sides have drifted beyond the ‘big four’ of the Premier League recently.

“At this particular moment, Arsenal and Spurs cannot fairly be held to the same standard as Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United over the course of a 38-game season,” he continued.

“The north London clubs are in a battle with each other to see who will be ready first to break back into the top four.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their unbeaten triumph under Arsene Wenger back in 2004. Tottenham, meanwhile, have not lifted the English top-flight trophy since 1961.

