Willian breaks silence on his struggles at Arsenal after exit

Willian has admitted that he was “not happy” at Arsenal after he secured a transfer away from the north London club this summer.

The Brazilian attacker signed for the Gunners from Chelsea FC on a free transfer last summer but he failed to have much of a positive impact at the north London side.

The 33-year-old only managed to score one goal in 25 Premier League games for the Gunners last season as they ended up in eighth place in the table.

Willian ended up securing a move away from Arsenal to join Brazilian side Corinthians this summer to end his disappointing spell at The Emirates.

And the attacking midfielder has now opened up about his decision to quit the north London club and move back to his native homeland.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mirror, Willian said: “I really thought a lot, together with my family and close people. Unfortunately, my time at Arsenal was not good, I wasn’t happy at the club.

“I don’t need to go into details, but I wasn’t happy and I thought that returning to Brazil was the best option.

“I studied some other opportunities, but I wanted to return to Corinthians, to my home, to be close to my family. It’s the club that projected me to the world, revealed me. The right time to come back was this.”

Arsenal have lost all three of their opening games in the Premier League this season and they will attempt to pick up some points when they host Norwich City on Saturday.

