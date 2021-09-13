Mikel Arteta raves about ‘terrific’ Arsenal signing after Norwich win

Mikel Arteta lavished praise on the “terrific” Aaron Ramsdale after the goalkeeper made his first appearance of the season in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday.

The shot-stopper is settling into life at The Emirates after having joined the north London side from Sheffield United in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old produced a solid display against the Canaries as he helped Arsenal to keep their first clean sheet of the season and win their first game in the Premier League this term thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s second-half goal.

Arteta opted to start Ramsdale in goal for the Gunners ahead of previous number one Bernd Leno, and the Spaniard was delighted by what he saw from the young English shot-stopper.

Asked to rate Ramsdale’s performance, Arteta said: “I think he was terrific.

“It is not only what he did on the technical side, it is what he transmits, his energy, his chemistry with the backline, how he reacts, his body language… I think it was top.

“We have two fantastic goalkeepers and never forgot what Bernd has done for us and what a good goalkeeper he is.

“I had to make decisions and I felt Aaron was the right one to do so and like in any other position, and that is what we decided today.”

Arsenal, who finished eighth last season, will return to Premier League action next weekend when they travel to take on Burnley on Saturday.

