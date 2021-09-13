Mikel Arteta raves about ‘terrific’ Arsenal signing after Norwich win

Mikel Arteta was thrilled by Aaron Ramsdale's performance for Arsenal in their 1-0 win over Norwich

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Monday 13 September 2021, 05:15 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: BT Sport / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta lavished praise on the “terrific” Aaron Ramsdale after the goalkeeper made his first appearance of the season in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday.

The shot-stopper is settling into life at The Emirates after having joined the north London side from Sheffield United in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old produced a solid display against the Canaries as he helped Arsenal to keep their first clean sheet of the season and win their first game in the Premier League this term thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s second-half goal.

Arteta opted to start Ramsdale in goal for the Gunners ahead of previous number one Bernd Leno, and the Spaniard was delighted by what he saw from the young English shot-stopper.

Asked to rate Ramsdale’s performance, Arteta said: “I think he was terrific.

“It is not only what he did on the technical side, it is what he transmits, his energy, his chemistry with the backline, how he reacts, his body language… I think it was top.

“We have two fantastic goalkeepers and never forgot what Bernd has done for us and what a good goalkeeper he is.

“I had to make decisions and I felt Aaron was the right one to do so and like in any other position, and that is what we decided today.”

Arsenal, who finished eighth last season, will return to Premier League action next weekend when they travel to take on Burnley on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Rio Ferdinand
‘He’s got to’: Rio Ferdinand sends stark warning to Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Kai Havertz
Kai Havertz: What I really think about Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea FC
Timo Werner
Thomas Tuchel opens up about Timo Werner at Chelsea FC
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts as Romelu Lukaku fires Chelsea FC to victory over Aston Villa
Mikel Arteta
Ben Foster tips Arsenal signing Aaron Ramsdale to become a 'serious monster'
Related Articles

Home »
Rio Ferdinand
‘He’s got to’: Rio Ferdinand sends stark warning to Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Kai Havertz
Kai Havertz: What I really think about Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea FC
Timo Werner
Thomas Tuchel opens up about Timo Werner at Chelsea FC
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts as Romelu Lukaku fires Chelsea FC to victory over Aston Villa
Mikel Arteta
Ben Foster tips Arsenal signing Aaron Ramsdale to become a 'serious monster'
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network