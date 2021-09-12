Ben Foster tips Arsenal signing Aaron Ramsdale to become a 'serious monster'
Ben Foster is tipping Aaron Ramsdale to be an excellent signing for Arsenal
Ben Foster is tipping Aaron Ramsdale to have a major positive impact at Arsenal following his move to the club this summer.
The north London side shelled out a transfer fee of around £24m to bring the 23-year-old to The Emirates from Sheffield United in the summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta moved to add to his options between the posts.
Ramsdale kept a clean sheet on his first appearance of the season in the Premier League on Saturday as he helped Arsenal claim a 1-0 victory over Norwich City at The Emirates.
It was Arsenal’s first win of the season and it remains to be seen whether the shot-stopper will remain as the Gunners’ first choice between the posts this term.
Foster is a big fan of Ramsdale and he is tipping the goalkeeper to enjoy an impressive career at Arsenal.
Speaking in a recent interview, Foster said: “I’ve played against this guy, Aaron Ramsdale, a good few times.
“The guy seriously impresses me every time he plays. He’s got a little bit of that mentality where he doesn’t care.
“Nothing fazes him and nothing bothers him, and he’s going to go on to be a serious monster in goal.”
Arsenal will take on Burnley in their next Premier League game on Saturday afternoon.
