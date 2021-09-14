Mikel Arteta praises ‘really positive’ Arsenal signing after Norwich City win

Mikel Arteta singled out Takehiro Tomiyasu for special praise after he impressed on his debut for Arsenal against Norwich City on Saturday.

The Japanese defender started the game against the Canaries at The Emirates and he played 62 minutes as he helped the home side to keep a clean sheet and claim a 1-0 victory in front of their home fans.

Tomiyasu is settling into life at The Emirates after having signed for the Gunners from Serie A side Bologna at the end of the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old will be hoping to establish himself as a regular fixture in the Arsenal team this season as the north Londoners bid to push for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Arteta has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Tomiyasu so far in an Arsenal shirt and he praised him for his performance on Saturday.

Asked to rate Tomiyasu’s display against the Canaries, Arteta said: “Really positive.

“Just the first impression when you met him, it was just joy and happiness and good energy.

“The moment he steps on the pitch he was really focused, determined, he understands the role really good.

“He was cramping. Obviously he only trained a day and a half with us, he had to travel, and emotionally it was his first game and we had to take him off.”

Tomiyasu will be hoping to start his second successive Premier League game at the weekend when Arsenal travel to take on Burnley on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip