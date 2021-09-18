Piers Morgan sends message to ‘proper’ Arsenal summer signing during 1-0 win at Burnley

Piers Morgan took to social media to pay tribute to Aaron Ramsdale after the shot-stopper kept a second successive clean sheet in Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday.

Ramsdale has been getting used to life at Arsenal after having been signed from Sheffield United in the summer transfer window – and he made his first Premier League appearance of the season last weekend during the 1-0 victory over Norwich City.

The shot-stopper has replaced Bernd Leno between the posts for now, and he produced another solid display as he helped the Gunners keep a clean sheet in their win at Turf Moor.

Martin Odegaard scored the only goal of the game with a free-kick in the 30th minute to hand Arsenal their second successive victory and lift them up into 12th place in the table.

Celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan was pleased by what he saw from the “commanding” Ramsdale during Saturday’s game, and took to Twitter to praise the 23-year-old goalkeeper.

Posting on Twitter in the second half, Morgan wrote: “Ramsdale looks a proper ‘keeper. Commanding,” followed by a ‘thumbs up’ emoji.

Former Daily Mirror editor Morgan, who has been critical of Arsenal this season after they lost their opening three games in the Premier League, also praised the Gunners for their performance after the final whistle.

Posting in a separate tweet, Morgan wrote: “FT: 0-1.Better, @Arsenal – better.”

Arsenal will host AFC Wimbledon in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip