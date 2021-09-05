Edu sends honest message to Arsenal fans after terrible start to the season

Arsenal technical director Edu has insisted that he understands the fans’ frustrations after the north London side’s difficult start to the new season.

The north London side have endured an awful start to the new campaign after they lost their opening three games to leave them rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

Arsenal have suffered defeats by Brentford, Chelsea FC and Manchester City and they have conceded nine goals and failed to score in the process.

The Gunners are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season after they finished in eighth place and without a trophy last term.

Arsenal were busy in the summer transfer window as they spent big on bringing in the likes of Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale.

Now, Arsenal chief Edu has admitted that the fans’ frustrations are completely justified and that he accepts responsibility for the situation the club find themselves in.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Edu said: “I respect all the pressure. I came in from Corinthians and then the Brazilian national team where there is unbelievable pressure, just as here.

“I understand the fans. I understand the reason and I accept that, but we will need a bit of time to do what we plan to do.

“I know this type of work, when we are talking about signings, and needing patience hurts Arsenal fans a lot, but it is the reality.

“That’s why when I say to you we have to create a good foundation and to create a good foundation you need time.”

He continued: “The balance is not easy to get but again, we believe in what we are doing.

“Talking about my role, I understand the pressure. I understand the pressure on me, Mikel, the board and the club because the situation we are in now is not acceptable.

“But, now is the moment for everybody to be together and I would like to see people step forward in difficult moments and take the responsibility.

“I am responsible for what we are doing.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they host Norwich City at The Emirates.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip