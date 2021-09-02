Paul Merson predicts where Arsenal are going to finish this season

Paul Merson is tipping Arsenal to finish around 10th in the Premier League table this season.

The north London side have made a disastrous start to the new campaign and they currently find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table after having lost all three of their opening games.

Arsenal were thrashed 5-0 by Manchester City at the weekend, a defeat which followed losses to Chelsea FC and Brentford.

The Gunners’ poor start comes despite the north London side having spent big on new signings this summer, with Arsenal having brought in the likes of Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, Aaron Ramsdale and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson has not been at all impressed by the Gunners’ recruitment recently and he is tipping the north Londoners to end up in mid-table.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Merson said: “At the moment, Arsenal are middle of the table. If they come fifth or sixth I think they’re pulling up trees, 10th is about right.

“They won’t finish above Leicester and they definitely won’t finish above Tottenham after they signed [kept] Harry Kane. I don’t think they would.

“Everton look organised with Rafa now, West Ham look decent, it’s going to be hard it’s not a free ride anymore.

“These other teams are buying good players, Aston Villa have Danny Ings, why’ve Arsenal not got Danny Ings? Why they not buy Danny Ings?

“I worry about the recruitment. Arsenal are never beating anybody, you never see them nick a player off Man United. They’re the only team after a player.”

Arsenal will aim to pick up their first Premier League points of the season on 11 September when they host Norwich City at The Emirates after the international break.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip