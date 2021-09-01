Gary Lineker reacts to Arsenal star staying at the club beyond transfer deadline

Gary Lineker has his say on Arsenal's decision to keep Ainsley Maitland-Niles at the club beyond the transfer deadline

Social Spy
By Social Spy
Wednesday 1 September 2021, 22:00 UK
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker has taken to social media to praise Arsenal for keeping hold of Ainsley Maitland-Niles beyond the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old’s future at the north London club had been a talking point over the last few days after he publicly expressed his desire to play regular first-team football.

Maitland-Niles has only made one substitute appearance for Arsenal in the Premier League so far this season and he had been linked with a potential loan move to Everton before Tuesday night’s deadline.

However, according to reports, Maitland-Niles ended up staying at Arsenal beyond the deadline after he held clear-the-air talks with Mikel Arteta this week.

And former England star Lineker appeared to approve of the club’s decision to keep hold of him beyond the transfer deadline on Tuesday night.

Responding to a tweet about Maitland-Niles staying at Arsenal, Lineker replied: “Quite right too.”

Lineker Niles

Maitland-Niles will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners return to Premier League action with a home clash against Norwich City on Saturday 11 September.

