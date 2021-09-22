Rio Ferdinand explains why he ‘loves’ Arsenal star

Rio Ferdinand has lavished praise on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, explaining that he thinks Arsenal are simply a better team when he’s on form.

Arsenal have begun making a slow recovery from their poor start to the season in recent games, with the Gunners having sealed back-to-back 1-0 victories over Norwich City and Burnley after having lost their opening three fixtures in the English top flight.

The Gunners had failed to score in all three of their opening games in the Premier League and Aubameyang netted their first top-flight goal of the season in their 1-0 victory over Norwich City at The Emirates earlier this month.

Aubameyang, who scored a hat-trick and made an assist in Arsenal’s 6-0 thrashing of West Brom in the League Cup second round last month, also played the full 90 minutes in the 1-0 win over Burnley as Martin Odegaard’s free-kick decided the game.

The 32-year-old Gabon international will be aiming to improve on his goal tally from last season, when he netted 10 times and made three assists in 29 Premier League games for the Gunners.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has now talked up the importance of Aubameyang being in good form for the Gunners if they want to achieve their targets this season.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “I love Aubameyang, I love him.

“I just think he’s a wicked finisher, but I don’t know if the club are playing to his strengths.

“They need to get the ball forward quicker. They get the ball forward quick and set him off and set him running free, and in full flow, he’s as good as most. He’s just an unbelievable finisher.

“When he’s smiling and he’s on form, he makes Arsenal a considerably better team.”

Aubameyang will be hoping to score his second Premier League goal of the season when the Gunners host Tottenham at The Emirates on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip