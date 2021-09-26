Mikel Arteta delighted by ‘exceptional’ Takehiro Tomiyasu’s start at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has revealed his delight at the way the “exceptional” Takehiro Tomiyasu has been adapting to life at Arsenal since his summer move to the club.

The Japan international has been getting used to life at the north London side after the Gunners concluded a last-minute deal to sign him from Italian side Bologna last month.

The 22-year-old has been deployed at right-back for Arsenal’s two most recent Premier League games against Burnley and Norwich City, with the defender helping the Gunners to keep two clean sheets in two 1-0 victories.

Tomiyasu could be set to get his first taste of the north London derby on Sunday when Arsenal welcome their bitter local rivals Tottenham to The Emirates.

Arteta has been thrilled by what he has seen from Tomiyasu in an Arsenal shirt so far, and he has also been delighted by the apparent speed at which he has adapted to life in England.

Asked about Tomiyasu’s impact at a news conference to preview the clash against Tottenham, Arteta said: “Well, I’m impressed.

“More than the performance as well the way he has settled. The way he has gained everybody’s appreciation, the way he is and then yeah, he had no time to prepare against Norwich and then a proper Premier League traditional game against Burnley in which I think he was exceptional.

“He had to go through some difficult moments because they really tested you and I think he did that with pride. The way he is, he’s always fully committed and focused.”

Arsenal head into Sunday’s game looking to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League for the first time this season.

The north London side beat Tottenham 2-1 in this fixture last season back in March.

