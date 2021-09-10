Mikel Arteta explains why Arsenal have signed Takehiro Tomiyasu

Mikel Arteta believes that Takehiro Tomiyasu will give Arsenal some added “versatility” at the back this season.

The Japan international signed for the Gunners from Bologna on transfer deadline day last month as Arteta moved to further bolster his options at the back for the season ahead.

Arsenal have made a disastrous start to the new season and have failed to pick up a single point from their opening three games in the English top flight.

The 22-year-old defender scored two goals in 31 Serie A games for Bologna last season and he will be hoping to establish himself as a regular in the first team at The Emirates this term.

Tomiyasu is capable of playing in any of the positions across the back four, and Arteta says that it is the defender’s versatility that he is hoping to capitalise on this term.

Asked what Tomiyasu will bring to his Arsenal team, Arteta told a news conference on Thursday: “Tomi, first of all, because he’s got the capacity to play in any position in the back four, he has done it all across the back four and the back three as well. He gives us that versatility.

“He gives different qualities in that right back position and is a player that we followed for a long time and he brings qualities that we didn’t have in this squad.

Arsenal, who are rooted to the bottom of the table, are currently preparing for their home clash against Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Gunners are looking to pick up their first Premier League points of the season after defeats by Chelsea FC, Manchester City and Brentwood.

“It’s nowhere near where we want to be, that’s for sure,” said Arteta when asked about Arsenal’s position in the table.

“I think it needs a little bit or perspective of what happened. Everybody is disappointed and we are no different.

“The fans are disappointed and everybody related to the club should be disappointed, but we are so determined and willing to change it as quickly as possible, and we are on it.

