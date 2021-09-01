Takehiro Tomiyasu makes promise to Arsenal fans after deadline day deal

Takehiro Tomiyasu has promised Arsenal fans that he will “give everything” for the club after he signed for the Gunners from Bologna on deadline day.

The 22-year-old defender arrives at The Emirates as the club’s final signing of the summer transfer window, with Mikel Arteta having revamped large parts of his squad this summer.

Tomiyasu follows Ben White, Nuno Tavares, Martin Odegaard, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Aaron Ramsdale to The Emirates this summer, with Arsenal reported to have shelled out around £140m on new signings this summer.

Tomiyasu’s move from Bologna was confirmed on Tuesday night, and the Japan international was quick to send a message to Arsenal fans after the move was rubber-stamped.

Posting on Arsenal’s social media channels, Tomiyasu said: “Hi, Arsenal supporters! I’m so happy to be part of the team.

“I promise you that I will give everything to contribute for the team.

“I’m looking forward to seeing you in the stadium.”

Tomiyasu, who will wear the number 18 shirt for the Gunners, scored two goals in 31 Serie A games for Bologna last season and he has made one substitute appearance so far this term.

He could make his debut for Arsenal when the Gunners host Norwich City in their next Premier League game on 11 September.

