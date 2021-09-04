Arsene Wenger: What I think about Arsenal’s start to the new season

Arsene Wenger has insisted that Arsenal are in “good shape” and that he is not concerned about the club’s poor start to the new season.

The north London side have found themselves under intense pressure in recent days after they lost their opening three games of the new campaign.

Arsenal have suffered straight defeats by Brentford, Chelsea FC and Manchester City, conceding nine goals and failing to score once in their first three games of the campaign.

The Gunners’ poor start to the new season has left them rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table at the start of Mikel Arteta’s second full season in charge.

Arsenal, who were busy in the summer transfer window, will attempt to pick up their first Premier League points of the season next weekend when they welcome Norwich City to The Emirates.

Former Arsenal boss Wenger insists that he is not worried about the club’s situation and he has dismissed suggestions that he could return to the north London side.

Speaking to BILD, Wenger said: “Today the club is in good shape.

“They had two tough games [against Chelsea and Manchester City], the team has potential and I hope they can come back.”

He added: “I’m 71. I’ve given this club the best years of my life. At the moment I’m just a fan.”

Arsenal finished eighth and without a trophy last season.

