‘I must say’: Arsene Wenger delivers honest verdict on Arsenal’s start to the season

Arsene Wenger is confident that Arsenal will bounce back and enjoy a strong response following their difficult start to the new season under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners picked up their first win of the season on Saturday thanks to a 1-0 victory over Norwich City at The Emirates, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring the only goal of the game.

Arsenal are looking to try and break back into the top four this season after they finished eighth and without a trophy last term but they lost their first three games of the campaign.

The north London side spent big in the summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale and Nuno Tavares to strengthen their squad.

Former Arsenal boss Wenger feels that the Gunners have enough quality in their squad to be able to improve and fight for a top-four finish this term.

Speaking to beIN Sports, as quoted by Metro, Wenger said: “First of all, honestly I like to usually say what I think, I believe in this situation I’m an Arsenal fan.

“After that, of course, when I talk about Arsenal it’s a sensitive subject and at the moment the timing is maybe not the best to talk.

“I must say I find the squad full of quality. I’m not pessimistic because I feel they had two difficult games out of the first three – Chelsea on a high at home and of course after they go to Manchester City. Of course, you go to Man City and you can say it’s predictable that you could drop points.

“The bad result we made was in the first game against Brentford. After that it puts you straight away on the back foot.

“I wish them to recover and I think they will. The potential is there so I hope they come back.”

Arsenal will travel to Burnley in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

