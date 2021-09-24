Ian Wright impressed by ‘magnificent’ Arsenal summer signing

Ian Wright believes that Takehiro Tomiyasu has already proven to be a “very shrewd” signing for Arsenal and says he has been impressed by his “magnificent” performances so far.

The 22-year-old signed for the north London side from Italian outfit Bologna at the end of the summer transfer window in what was something of a surprise deal in the eyes of many Gunners fans.

Arsenal are reported to have shelled out a transfer fee of around €18m (£15.5m) to bring Tomiyasu to The Emirates, and he has impressed in his first outings in the Premier League for the Gunners.

Deployed at right-back, Tomiyasu has helped Arsenal to keep two clean sheets in their most recent 1-0 victories over Norwich City and Burnley in the Premier League.

Arsenal legend Wright has been very impressed by what he has seen from the Japanese defender in a Gunners shirt so far.

Speaking on Ringer FC’s Wrighty’s House Podcast, Wright said: “Tomiyasu, I don’t think anyone has gone past him! Very shrewd signing. He has been magnificent.

“Of course, the two games that we’ve played are games that you’d like to think that Arsenal playing well should win and we have.”

Wright has also been impressed by fellow summer signing Aaron Ramsdale, who has kept three clean sheets in his first three appearances since his transfer from Sheffield United in the summer.

He continued: “The goalkeeper gives us that [allows Arsenal to settle] and it’s what Mikel [Arteta] wants. Everybody is playing, we’re more solid, nobody has gone past Tomiyasu yet.

“I like when [Martin] Odegaard is coming back because the goal that we scored against Norwich was Odegaard pulling a midfielder towards the ball.

“He’s going back into that place where he might have got the ball from a sideways pass from Partey but then [Thomas] Partey just went ‘wham!’, inside to [Bukayo] Saka and that’s how we scored.”

Tomiyasu was a regular fixture in the Bologna team last season, as he scored two goals in 31 Serie A games to help them to finish in 12th place in the table.

The defender made his senior debut for the Japan national team in August 2018 and has since notched up 24 appearances for his country, scoring one goal.

