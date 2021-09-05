Joe Cole makes prediction about Mikel Arteta ahead of Arsenal v Norwich City

Joe Cole reckons that Mikel Arteta could face the sack if Arsenal fail to beat Norwich City in their next Premier League game.

The Gunners have endured a terrible start to the new season, losing three games on the trot and conceding nine goals in the process.

Arsenal have also failed to find the net in all three of their defeats by Brentford, Chelsea FC and Manchester City.

With Arsenal rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, the pressure is firmly on Arteta to turn things around when his side host the Canaries at The Emirates on Saturday.

And former Chelsea FC and England star Cole believes that anything less than the three points is likely to spell the end for the Spaniard.

Speaking in an interview with Coral, as quoted by Metro, Cole said: “The future at Arsenal is obviously up in the air. I know they’ve played Chelsea, they played Manchester City, the two best teams, but it’s the manner of both defeats.

“They had all pre-season to prepare for the Brentford game and they got it wrong on the day because they weren’t at it mentally. That has happened too much with the Arsenal. That’s not Arteta’s fault. It’s been something that’s just been like damp getting into the woodwork at the club.

“In the two defeats against the big boys, it was like they laid down and died.

“I think from Arteta’s perspective, he never got to grips with Lukaku in the Chelsea game. It was clear that you had to get a player in front of him defensively on a block and stop the balls going into him.

“And against Manchester City, I just felt petulance, I think petulance from the players. The tackle from Xhaka in a crucial time of the game, shouldn’t happen from an experienced player.

“I do like how Arteta has handled the situation. He is hardening as a manager, you can see that in him. So, I think he’s got that. He’s obviously a well-schooled coach because of his work with Pep. He’s a thoughtful guy.

“He’s in the storm at the moment. He has to find a result against Norwich and if he doesn’t beat Norwich, I think it’s probably the end for him.”

Arsenal, who finished eighth and without a trophy last season, have not won the title since 2004.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip