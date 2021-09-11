Paul Merson states his prediction for Arsenal v Norwich City

Paul Merson is backing Arsenal to claim their first Premier League win of the season in emphatic style with a 4-0 victory over Norwich City on Saturday.

The north London side have endured a miserable start to the new campaign and they are without a point or a goal after suffering losses to Brentford, Chelsea FC and Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta will be desperate for his Arsenal side to get some points on the board when they host Norwich City at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal are aiming to mount a challenge for a top-four finish this season after they ended up in eighth place and without a trophy last term.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson feels that the Gunners will have the quality to claim a comfortable home win against the Canaries this weekend.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “If you asked Arsenal’s fans, players, and Mikel Arteta who they’d want to play at home immediately after the international break, I’m sure they’d all pick Norwich.

“This is where Arsenal’s season starts, and they cannot afford to drop points this weekend.

“Norwich City have looked out of their depth in the Premier League, and Arsenal’s fans will want something more from their team this weekend.

“This is a big game for Arsenal – I think they’re capable of rolling over the lesser teams and should be able to win this match by a considerable margin.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph in the 2003-04 season under Arsene Wenger.

