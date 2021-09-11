‘I think they’ll win’: Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Norwich City

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to claim their first Premier League win of the season with a 3-0 victory over Norwich City on Saturday.

The Gunners head into the game looking to pick up some points for the first time this term after a disastrous start to the new campaign.

Arsenal have lost all three of their opening games in the Premier League this season to leave them rock bottom of the Premier League table.

The north Londoners have suffered back to back defeats by Norwich City, Chelsea FC and Manchester City, conceding nine times and failing to score a single goal so far.

Norwich City are the visitors to The Emirates on Saturday as Arsenal look to try and kick-start their season in front of their home fans.

Former Manchester United and Liverpool FC star Owen reckons that the Gunners will have too much for the Canaries and he is tipping Mikel Arteta’s men to pick up the three points.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Rock-bottom Arsenal welcome Norwich to the Emirates in a must-win match.

“Anything other than that could be fatal for Mikel Arteta. Both these sides have had tricky opening fixtures, however, neither manager will be happy with zero points registered.

“For Arsenal, the international break may have helped their players get over the thrashing they endured at the Etihad.

“It simply wasn’t good enough. That said, the Arsenal should be taking care of business here, and if Arteta can galvanise his troops, I think they’ll win.

“It’s 3-0 to the Gunners for me.”

Arsenal, who finished eighth and without a trophy last season, have not won the Premier League since 2004.

