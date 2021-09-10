Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Norwich

Mark Lawrenson looks ahead to Arsenal's home clash with Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Friday 10 September 2021, 22:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to pick up their first Premier League points of the season with a 2-0 home victory over Norwich City on Saturday.

The north London side have endured a disastrous start to the new campaign this term to leave them rooted to the bottom of the table after three games.

Arsenal have lost all three of their opening games and have not scored a single goal in their defeats by Brentford, Chelsea FC and Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta will be desperate for his side to claim all three points when they welcome the Canaries to The Emirates on Saturday lunchtime looking to pick up their first win of the season.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson reckons that Arsenal will have enough to defeat the visitors on Saturday and he is tipping them to come out on top with a 2-0 win.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Arsenal have had a terrible time of it so far but surely they will get something out of this bottom-of-the-table clash.

“We know Norwich are facing a long, hard season fighting the drop and they are ready for that – but Arsenal fans obviously expect a heck of a lot better than that.

“If the Gunners don’t win this game, at home against a team that most people are probably tipping to be relegated, then the pressure on their manager Mikel Arteta will really ramp up.”

Arsenal are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season after they finished in eighth place and without a trophy last term.

