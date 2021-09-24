Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Mark Lawrenson is expecting to see Arsenal play out a 1-1 draw with Tottenham in their north London derby showdown at The Emirates on Sunday.

The Gunners have bounced back from their disastrous start to the season in recent games after Mikel Arteta’s side lost their three opening games in the top flight.

Since those defeats by Brentford, Chelsea FC and Manchester City, Arsenal have claimed two 1-0 victories over Norwich City and Burnley to ease some of the pressure on Arteta at The Emirates.

The Gunners are now preparing to take on a Tottenham side who have suffered back-to-back 3-0 defeats in the top flight – a loss to Crystal Palace having been followed up by a defeat by Chelsea FC last weekend.

Both of the north London sides harbour European qualification ambitions this season, with Spurs and Arsenal having both missed out on places in the Champions League and Europa League, although Spurs did qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson doesn’t think that there is much between the two sides, and he is tipping them to share the spoils in a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Tottenham won their first three league games of the season, while Arsenal lost all of theirs, but their results have been reversed in the past couple of weeks.

“I can’t say I’ve been surprised by their inconsistency. I said from the start that I don’t fancy Tottenham’s defence, and Harry Kane has not got going yet for them in the league.

“Arsenal have improved from the way they started the season but I don’t see them going on a long unbeaten run now.

“They might get a draw here though. That’s a result that both managers would probably settle for given the circumstances.”

Arsenal have certainly had no problems finding the net against Spurs lately, with the Gunners having scored at least once in each of their last 22 Premier League home games against their bitter local rivals.

Meanwhile, Tottenham – who finished seventh in the table last term and one place ahead of the Gunners – have won just one of their last 28 away league games at Arsenal.

