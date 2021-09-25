Michael Owen predicts the winner of Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Michael Owen is tipping Arsenal to claim a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s north London derby showdown at The Emirates.

Arsenal head into the game looking to continue their recent mini-resurgence under Mikel Arteta as they aim to bounce back from their poor start to the season.

The Gunners lost their three opening games to Brentford, Chelsea FC and Manchester City, conceding nine goals and failing to score in the process.

However, the north Londoners appear to be finding some form, and they have won their last two Premier League games against Norwich City and Burnley by a 1-0 scoreline.

Arsenal also beat AFC Wimbledon 3-0 at The Emirates in midweek to make it through to the fourth round of the League Cup.

Tottenham, meanwhile, go into Sunday’s showdown on the back of two 3-0 Premier League defeats by Crystal Palace and Chelsea FC.

Because of the both sides’ recent Premier League form heading into Sunday’s derby clash, former Liverpool FC star Owen is backing Arteta’s men to claim the three points and a narrow win.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “This should be a thriller as both sides will need the win.

“Arsenal have shown signs of life in recent weeks with back-to-back wins against Norwich and Burnley. The performances haven’t been extraordinary but Arteta won’t care one bit at the minute as it helps to ease the pressure on him.

“Spurs played well in the first half against Chelsea but faded after the break. Nuno Espirito Santo has got to be concerned with the form recently.

“Harry Kane has obviously yet to score in the league and the pressure around the Spurs talisman will grow. No player has ever scored more in this fixture though and it would be typical of him to score in this game.

“Arsenal have won two in a row, Spurs have lost two in a row. For that reason, I’m going to side with the Gunners here and predict a 2-1 home win.”

History is certainly in Arsenal’s favour heading into this game. Tottenham have won just one of their last 28 away league games at Arsenal, with that victory coming way back in November 2010.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip