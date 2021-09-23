Paul Merson makes prediction about Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Paul Merson is confident that Arsenal will not lose Sunday’s north London derby showdown with Tottenham Hotspur at The Emirates.

The Gunners and the Lilywhites are preparing for a derby clash this weekend as both sides look to respond after stuttering starts to the new campaign.

Arsenal lost their first three games in the top flight before victories over Norwich City and Burnley added some points to the board for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have struggled in their most recent outings after having made a strong start, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s men having lost their last two games 3-0 to Crystal Palace and Chelsea FC.

As things stand, Nuno’s Tottenham side are three points ahead of their bitter local rivals heading into Sunday’s showdown – and Arsenal know that a victory would move them level on points with Spurs.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson feels that the pressure is now firmly on Tottenham following their comprehensive defeats in their most recent two outings in the Premier League – and he is tipping the Gunners to come away with at least a point this weekend.

Speaking on talkSPORT, as quoted by The Daily Express, Merson said: “I think it is a big game at the weekend against Tottenham.

“It is always a big game, anyway, but it becomes even bigger. I did a thing with Jamie O’Hara a couple of weeks ago about the Arsenal-Tottenham game, and I had to sit there. He absolutely rinsed me.

“He flew out today from the talkSPORT studios. I said even then when Arsenal had lost all three games and when Spurs had won all three games, that there is no way Arsenal will lose this football match.

“I don’t see Arsenal losing the game. There is a lot of pressure now on Tottenham.

“The game yesterday, in the end, it was a bit like watching an under-10s team playing against a man’s team. It was shocking.”

In the 168 games played between the two sides in the league, Arsenal have won 67, Tottenham have won 54 and there have been 47 draws.

The Gunners also lead the way in terms of goals scored against their north London rivals. Arsenal have netted 257 goals to Tottenham’s 227 in all their previous meetings in the league.

There have been seven players who have featured for both teams in the north London derby during their careers: Laurie Brown, Sol Campbell, David Jenkins, Pat Jennings, Jimmy Robertson, Willie Young, William Gallas and Emmanuel Adebayor.

