Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Brentford v Liverpool FC

Paul Merson is backing Liverpool FC to continue their Premier League title push by claiming a dominant 3-0 win away to Brentford on Saturday evening.

Liverpool FC have started the new campaign strongly and they head into this weekend’s round of fixtures having won five of their four games in the top flight, leaving them joint-top of the table along with Chelsea FC and Manchester United.

The Reds’ only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea FC at Anfield before the international break, and Jurgen Klopp’s side have looked impressive as they aim to establish themselves as one of the main title challengers this season.

The Merseyside outfit have scored 12 goals and conceded just once in their opening five games – and they will be heading to Brentford looking to make it three wins in a row for the first time this season.

Brentford started the season strongly with a 2-0 home victory over Arsenal and they notched up their second win of the campaign with a 2-0 victory at Wolves last time out.

However, despite Brentford’s impressive start to life in the top flight, former Arsenal star Merson reckons that Liverpool FC will simply have too much for the home side on Saturday.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “Brentford keep on letting me down in terms of my predictions. They were outstanding against Wolves, never looked like losing and were the better team by far over the course of the 90 minutes.

“Sometimes they rode their luck, but this is the step of all steps against a team like Liverpool.

“I was fortunate enough to play against the great AC Milan team for Arsenal. We played against them, came back to the changing room and said ‘wow, they are good!’ This could be that game for Brentford in the Premier League.

“I’ve seen what Liverpool have done in recent weeks and I don’t think Brentford can stop them.

“That said, this is a free swing for the home team. They already have a few points on the board and no one expects them to get a result against Liverpool in the Premier League, so they will look to express themselves freely and nick a result.”

This is the first time Liverpool FC have faced Brentford a 4-0 win for the Merseysiders at Anfield in the FA Cup in March 1989.

The two sides have not faced each other in the league since May 1947.

