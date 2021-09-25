Michael Owen explains his prediction for Brentford v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen says Liverpool FC will simply have “too much” for Brentford when the Reds travel to London on Saturday evening for their Premier League clash.

The Merseyside outfit are bidding to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League for the first time this season when they head to the Brentford Community Stadium this weekend.

Liverpool FC were 3-0 winners over Crystal Palace at Anfield last weekend as they followed up their win by the same scoreline at Leeds United in their previous game.

The Reds have also made progress in the cup competitions, with their 3-0 win at Norwich on Tuesday night having secured their spot in the League Cup fourth round. They also sealed a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over AC Milan in the Champions League the week before.

Brentford, meanwhile, have made a bright start to life in the Premier League – winning twice and sealing one draw to leave them ninth in the table.

Former Liverpool FC star Owen reckons that Liverpool FC have slipped “under the radar” in terms of their title credentials this season as they look to get the trophy back from Manchester City.

And Owen feels that the Reds will take another small step towards title glory with a comfortable 2-0 win at Brentford on Saturday night.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “I think Liverpool are going under the radar this season.

“They maybe haven’t reached the level they set a couple of seasons ago, but they keep winning and keep improving.

“Mo Salah is looking so sharp right now and his movement has been so hard for defences to handle. He got his 100th Premier League goal last weekend and I wouldn’t be shocked if he added to it here.

“Last Saturday’s win at Wolves was a huge win for Brentford. I don’t think many saw that coming but to go there and win, particularly with their talisman Toney amongst the goals, was a huge morale boost.”

“Brentford are hard to beat but Liverpool will have too much for them. They’ve still only conceded once, and I’d expect another clean sheet in this.

Liverpool FC will return to Champions League action on Tuesday night when they travel to take on FC Porto in their next group game.

