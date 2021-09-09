Bruno Fernandes sends message to Man United fans about Cristiano Ronaldo

Bruno Fernandes believes that Cristiano Ronaldo could end up being the missing piece in the jigsaw to help Manchester United win the Premier League title this season.

The 36-year-old has secured a blockbuster return to Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils in a transfer from Juventus last month.

Ronaldo is rejoining Manchester United 12 years after he left the club to sign for Real Madrid in the summer of 2009.

The Portugal superstar will now be aiming to help fire Manchester United towards a Premier League title challenge this season as the Red Devils aim to lift the trophy for the first time since 2013.

Fernandes knows Ronaldo well from playing alongside him at international level for Portugal, and the playmaker feels that his arrival at Old Trafford could prove to be the missing link as they aim to win the Premier League title this season.

Speaking in an interview with RTP3, as quoted by Metro, Fernandes said: “We know that enthusiasm will be high, everyone knows Cristiano and is very happy and confident to have him back.

“Us players are part of that confidence, we know what he can give us.

“Our focus and Cristiano’s, because of what I’ve already talked to him about, is to win what there is to win.

“Our goals remain and obviously, with Cristiano, we have one more reference to help us get closer to that.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break with a home clash against Newcastle United.

Ronaldo could make his first appearance of the season for the Red Devils when they welcome the Magpies to Old Trafford.

