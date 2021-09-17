‘I fancy them’: Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Burnley v Arsenal

Paul Merson is backing Arsenal to make it back to back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season when they travel to Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal head into the game looking to build on their 1-0 victory over Norwich City at The Emirates last weekend as the Gunners finally managed to claim some points following a disastrous start to the new season.

The Gunners beat the Canaries thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s second-half winner at The Emirates, ending a run of three straight defeats by Brentford, Chelsea FC and Manchester City that had left them rooted to the foot of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta, whose side are not competing in Europe this term, will now be aiming for the Gunners to start to build some momentum in their Premier League campaign as they look to challenge for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s opponents Burnley have picked up one point from their opening four games in the top flight heading into Saturday’s showdown at Turf Moor.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson feels that the north London side will have the edge during the game and he’s backing them to claim a 2-1 victory away from home.

Writing in his column for sportskeeda, Merson said: “Burnley were bang unlucky against Everton and lost the game thanks to that bad five-minute spell in the second half.

“They were the better team for about 45 minutes, but all of a sudden the game was over as Everton scored three quick-fire goals.

“What I’m trying to say is that Burnley aren’t a bad team, so this could be a good Premier League contest.

“As for Arsenal, they fell over the line against Norwich City, but three points is exactly what they needed to kick-start their season.

“They’ve done well against Burnley over the years, so I fancy them to make it successive wins in the Premier League.”

Arsenal will be back in action on Wednesday night when they host AFC Wimbledon in the third round of the League Cup, before the north London derby showdown against Tottenham Hotspur next Sunday.

