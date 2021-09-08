Chelsea FC will continue to track Jules Kounde ahead of a possible fresh attempt to sign the defender in January or next summer, according to a report.

The Evening Standard is claiming that the south west London side will continue to keep tabs on the 22-year-old Sevilla defender after they failed to land him this summer.

The same story says that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel remains as a “firm admirer” of the Sevilla centre-half and that the club could resurrect their bid to land him in 2022.

According to the article, Chelsea FC were closing in on a deal to sign Kounde towards the end of the transfer window but the move was not completed because Sevilla demanded that his release clause of around £68m were to be met in full.

After the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, Chelsea FC’s next transfer priority is landing extra cover in defence, the article says.

Kounde has made two appearances in La Liga for Sevilla so far this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are currently preparing for their return to Premier League action and their home clash against Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

