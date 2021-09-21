Alan Shearer: Chelsea FC look ‘seriously impressive’

Alan Shearer has admitted that Chelsea FC look as though they are going to be “very hard to stop” in the Premier League title race this season.

The south west London side have made a solid start to the new campaign – what is their first full season under Thomas Tuchel – and they have won four and drawn one of their opening five games.

Most recently, the Blues put on an impressive showing away from home as they claimed a dominant 3-0 victory away to Tottenham on Sunday, thanks to goals from Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger in the second half.

Chelsea FC have not won the Premier League title since their triumph under Antonio Conte in 2017 and they will be look to establish themselves as one of the main contenders this term.

Their dogged performance in their 1-1 draw with Liverpool FC before the international break, followed by their impressive win at Spurs, has underlined their genuine credentials as contenders, according to England legend Shearer.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport after the win at Spurs, Shearer said: “The Premier League title race is only just getting started, but Chelsea already look like they will be very hard to stop.

“Thomas Tuchel’s side look seriously impressive right now, but they have done since he took charge in January.

“Even when they are not playing well or things go wrong – like it did when Reece James was sent off at Anfield last month – Chelsea still give very little away.

“As they showed in their brilliant 3-0 win at Tottenham on Sunday, the Blues have an extremely strong squad and a very good manager too.

“Tuchel changed it up at half-time, and brought on N’Golo Kante for Mason Mount, which gave Chelsea more presence in midfield and allowed their two wing-backs, particularly Marcos Alonso, to push further forward.

“There had not been much in it in the first half, but they stepped on the gas in the second half and absolutely battered Spurs.

“Chelsea were so strong all over the pitch and, once they got their first goal, it was just a case of how many they would end up with.

“It could have been six or seven by the end, and would have been if not for poor finishing and some good goalkeeping.”

Chelsea FC are in League Cup action on Wednesday night when they host Aston Villa in the third round. They are then back in Premier League action as they look to continue their unbeaten start when they host Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side at Stamford Bridge on Saturday lunchtime.

