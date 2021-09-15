Marcos Alonso tips Chelsea FC star to win Premier League golden boot

Marcos Alonso believes that Romelu Lukaku has a good chance of winning the Premier League’s golden boot with Chelsea FC this season.

The south west London side have welcomed back the Belgian striker to Stamford Bridge after they shelled out around £97m to bring the forward to the club from Inter Milan in the summer.

Lukaku has already hit the ground running for the Blues with some solid performances, with the striker having netted three goals in three Premier League games so far, including a two-goal haul in the 3-0 win over Aston Villa at the weekend.

The 28-year-old is currently joint-third in the race for the Premier League golden boot, with Michail Antonio and Bruno Fernandes both leading the way with four strikes each to their names.

Alonso has been delighted by the way Lukaku has settled into life back at Chelsea FC and he is expecting him to be one of the main contenders for the golden boot this term.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website, Alonso said of Lukaku: “He has shown his abilities. He is so strong and he scores goals.

“Of course he is one of the best in his position and it’s great to have him with us. It will be a tough fight [for the Golden Boot] but of course he’s got a chance.

“If the whole team will deliver for him and be together and put in performances like this, he’s just going to have to score the goals and we will see at the end of the season.

“You see all the good teams in the last few teams who have won the league, they’ve had someone in the top scorers list. That’s what we will have with Lukaku this season, I’m sure. Hopefully he will help us achieve bigger things and score as many goals as he can.”

Chelsea FC will take on Tottenham away from home in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

