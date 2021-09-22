Andy Townsend: Something ‘very special’ is brewing at Chelsea FC

Andy Townsend believes that Thomas Tuchel is overseeing something “very special” at Chelsea FC and says that his impact can be likened to Jose Mourinho’s arrival at the club in 2004.

Tuchel was brought in as Chelsea FC’s new head coach back in January after the Blues struggled to find consistent form under Frank Lampard in the first part of the campaign.

The German had something of an instant impact at the south west London side, as he helped them to improve their league form to guide them to a fourth-placed finish.

Tuchel also delivered a major trophy when he led them to Champions League glory thanks to 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the final back in May.

The sights this season are firmly set on challenging for the Premier League title, with the Blues having won four of their five games in the top flight to leave them top of the table on goal difference.

Former Chelsea FC midfielder Townsend, 58, has been highly impressed by the impact that Tuchel has had at Stamford Bridge so far and he feels that he has helped to bring the best out of players such as defender Antonio Rudiger and full-back Marcos Alonso.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Townsend said: “There’s a lot to admire about the way that Thomas Tuchel works.

“I was just thinking as I came to the studio, when Jose first arrived at Chelsea, he kind of shook the world.

“He grabbed them by the scruff of the neck and hauled them up, got them rubbing shoulders with the best and taking Fergie on when he’s in his pomp.

“Come January, if he’s got Chelsea where they are today – top of the pile – with a Champions League under his belt, he also is doing something very very special.

“I know he’s inherited some tremendous players, but a of them – Rudiger – he was on his way out and the boxes were officially coming out of the loft.

“With Azpi [Cesar Azpilicueta], it looked like Reece James had wrestled that shirt off him.

“Marcos Alonso is so transformed at the moment he’s one of their best attacking players!”

Chelsea FC are in League Cup action when they host Aston Villa in the third round at Stamford Bridge. They will then face Manchester City at home on Saturday lunchtime, before a crunch Champions League showdown away to Juventus next Wednesday night.

