Romelu Lukaku salutes Timo Werner after Chelsea FC beat Aston Villa

Monday 13 September 2021
Romelu Lukaku singled out Timo Werner for special praise after Chelsea FC’s 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Lukaku scored twice for the Blues either side of Mateo Kovavic’s goal as the south west London side returned to winning ways in the Premier League.

The Blues are aiming to challenge for the title this season and they currently find themselves second in the table and level on points with Manchester United and Liverpool FC.

Lukaku netted his first goal thanks to an excellent through-ball from Kovacic in the 15th minute on Saturday night – but the striker was quick to single out Werner for his movement off the ball in the lead-up to the opener.

Speaking to Chelsea TV after the game, Lukaku said: “The coach asked before the game to play forward as fast as possible when we recover the ball.

“Kova is a player with a lot of qualities, we have a lot of players in the midfield who have that forward pass, today he gave me a brilliant pass and I think the pass made the goal, I was really happy.

“I think I have to give a lot of credit for Timo because Timo created a lot of space for me.

“As soon as he created the space to run in behind the two defenders I had a lot of time, the touch was good and the finish was just clinical.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action next weekend with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Before that, the Blues will kick off their Champions League group-stage campaign with a home clash against Zenit Saint-Petersburg on Tuesday night.

